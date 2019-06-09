Hibs complete signing of midfielder Joe Newell from Rotherham

Hibs have signed midfielder Joe Newell from Rotherham.

The 26-year-old left-sided midfielder has penned a two-year contract at Hibs and becomes head coach Paul Heckingbottom's second summer signing following on from the arrival of Barnsley defender Adam Jackson.

Newell played 31 times for Rotherham last season and despite being offered a new deal by the Millers, the Tamworth-born player decided to move on after the club were relegated to League One from the English Championship.

Newell started his career at Peterborough in 2011 before joining Rotherham in 2015, ending a four-year association with the south Yorkshire club by joining Hibs.

Hibs boss Heckingbottom said: “We’re excited to get Joe over the line. He’s coming in having played a lot of games at a good level in the English Championship last season and is a threat either out wide or inside.

“Joe can carry the ball up the park and I think he’ll link up well with our other attacking players.

“Joe had several other options so I am delighted that he chose to join us. It is exciting that we can attract players who believe in what we hope to do.”

Newell told the Hibs website: “It’s a big decision for me to come up here and leave home but I’m really happy.

“I came up in May for a look and the first impressions were really good. I’d obviously heard about the city and how big the club is.

“The training ground and stadium were good, then I spoke to the manager and that was probably the most impressive thing, to be honest.

“It was just the way he highlighted how he wants us to play, how he sees his team and the club progressing, his ambitions and how I fit into that.

“It got me straight away. It was really exciting.”