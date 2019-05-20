Hibs confirm departure of 13 first-team players

Have your say

Hibs have confirmed the departure of 13 first-team players.

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, 22-year-old striker Lewis Allan and three players who rarely featured after signing short-term deals this season – Burundi midfielder Gael Bigirimana, American defender Jonathan Spector and Dutch defender Miquel Nelom – have left.

Hibs had earlier announced the departures of midfielders Mark Milligan and Marvin Bartley, the latter signing for Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Livingston.

Loan players Adam Bogdan, Darnell Johnson, Ryan Gauld, Thomas Agyepong, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga have returned to their parent clubs although Hibs harbour hopes of re-signing the latter two.

Development players Callum Donaldson, Kane O’Connor, Kevin Waugh and Ruairi Paton have also left the club.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is facing a major rebuilding job and is eager to have the majority of his squad in place for the start of pre-season training on June 20.