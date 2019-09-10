Hibs confirm details of friendly match with Rangers

Hibs have confirmed their Development Squad will take on Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre on Wednesday.

Lee Makel's side, who last played against Tranent Juniors last month, have already faced Huddersfield Town Under-20s, Middlesbrough Under-23s, Dunfermline Under-20s, Stirling Albion, Newcastle Under-23s and Elgin City in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup over the last six months as well as the match against the East of Scotland side.

Easter Road chiefs confirmed last season that the Capital club would not be entering a team into the 2019/20 SPFL Reserve League, and would instead be arranging their own special programme of games in a bid to provide a sterner test for the team's youngsters in matches.

Hibs currently have 11 development squad players out on loan - Josh Campbell and Ben Stirling at Arbroath and Sean Mackie at Dundee in the Championship, Jamie Gullan at Raith Rovers in League One, Kevin Dabrowski at Cowdenbeath and Tommy Block at Queen's Park in League Two plus Gregor Woods at Spartans, Dino Leddie and Yrik Galantes at Gala Fairydean Rovers, Callum Yeats and Jack Hodge who are at Civil Service Strollers.

Wednesday's match at Auchenhowie kicks off at 12pm.