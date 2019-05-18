Hibs confirm Mark Milligan will leave Easter Road this summer

Mark Milligan will leave Hibs at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Mark Milligan in action for Hibs. Picture: SNS

The 33-year-old is out of contract and, if selected, tomorrow’s match against Aberdeen in the final round of fixtures in the Ladbrokes Premiership will be his last in green and white.

The experienced Australian international was signed by previous boss Neil Lennon back in August after leaving Saudi Arabian side Ah-Ahli.

He made 30 appearances on all competitions for the Easter Road side, mainly operating at the base of midfield but was also able to deputise at centre-back.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom told the club’s website: “Mark has been the ultimate professional since Robbie and I walked through the door, as you would expect from someone who captains his country and has featured in four World Cups.

“His experience and versatility has been important and Mark’s been a great influence on our younger players in particular.

“He couldn’t have given any more for the cause and I’d like to wish him well for the next chapter in his career.”

Milligan added: “I’d just like to thank everyone at Hibernian for the opportunity to play for this great club and experience Scottish football.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m sorry it’s come to an end.

“I hope the club continues to go from strength to strength and I would like to thank all the wonderful team-mates, members of staff and supporters I’ve met along the way.”

A spokesperson added: “Mark leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Easter Road and we thank him for his contribution this season.”