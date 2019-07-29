Hibs-daft Aaron Dunsmore delighted to get one over former club Hearts

East Fife’s penalty shoot-out hero Aaron Dunsmore admitted he took great delight in defeating Hearts at New Bayview.

The 23-year-old converted the decisive spot-kick to overcome the Jambos 7-6 and East Fife’s place in the Betfred Cup second round. Their reward is a tie at home to Rangers.

Lifelong Hibs fan Dunsmore started his youth career at Hearts before being released and then joining Hibs and he took satisfaction from getting one over on the Tynecastle outfit.

“I’m a big Hibs fan,” Dunsmore said. “I was with Hearts up until under-17 level when they let me go. I went to Hibs and I have to admit it does fire you up when you face the team that’s released you. You try to prove people wrong.

“As a Hibs fan I’ve been to Tynecastle away and was at Hampden for the Scottish Cup final when they won, so it’s been good to get a victory here. A few of my mates have been texting because they’re buzzing about it. I don’t think the Hearts fans were too happy with me but that’s just banter. They give it to you and you give it back. It’s great.”