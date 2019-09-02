Hibs deadline day latest: Strikers set to stay as search for full-back goes on

Hibs have had a quiet transfer-deadline day so far, with no new arrivals and nobody heading out of Easter Road.

Striker Oli Shaw had been mooted for a possible loan move away from the club, but the Evening News understands that the 21-year-old is set to remain at Easter Road until at least January. Hibs have also received no last-minute approaches for Swiss forward Florian Kamberi, who has been monitored by many clubs including Basel.

Hibs, however, are looking at full-back options in light of injuries to Tom James and David Gray, although any prospective business on that front does not have to be concluded this evening, with the possibility of bringing in free agents after the deadline.

They have done this in recent seasons, with Charalampos Mavrias, Miquel Nelom, Neal Eardley and Adam Eckersley among those to have joined outwith the window.

Hibs have already recruited nine players this summer, with chief executive Leeann Dempster declaring it a “strong” transfer window in an interview on Friday.