Hibs defender Sean Mackie joins Dundee on loan

Hibs defender Sean Mackie has joined Dundee on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has made four appearances for Paul Heckingbottom's side this season, and will help the Championship side in their push for promotion back to the top flight.

Mackie will link up with former Hibs captain James McPake, who said: “We’re delighted to get it over the line. Sean is a player that I have seen progressing at Hibs from the Development team to the first team over the past few years and he has always impressed me.”

“He is highly rated and adds to the depth of our squad with real quality.”

Speaking to Hibs' website, Mackie added: “This is a great opportunity for me, and I have to thank both clubs for getting it through.

“Hibs see it as a chance for me to improve by hopefully getting regular minutes and I’m grateful to Dundee for showing faith in me.

“I’ve only heard good things about James, who is obviously highly thought of at Hibs, and I want to do what I can to help the team push for promotion.”