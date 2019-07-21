Hibs development duo join Civil Service Strollers on loan

Highly-rated Hibs development duo Jack Hodge and Callum Yeats have joined Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers on season-long loan deals.

The pair, who featured against Newcastle United Under-23s at the Hibernian Training Centre last Monday, will feature for Gary Jardine's side while also turning out for Grant Murray's development side.

Central midfielder Hodge joined the Easter Road side earlier this summer from St Johnstone while left-sided defender Yeats, nicknamed Scholesy, has come up through the ranks at the Hibs academy and featured for the development squad in last season's Reserve League.

Both players featured in Strollers' friendly matches against Broxburn Athletic and Crossgates Primrose last week.

The pair will come up against former Hibs team-mates Kevin Waugh, who joined Berwick Rangers, and Ruari Paton of East Kilbride in the fifth tier of Scottish football this term.

After opting not to enter a team in the 2019/20 SPFL Reserve League, the Capital club will play fixtures against a range of teams in order to bring on the club's youngsters. The Hibs development squad travel to face Linlithgow Rose on July 24 before facing Tranent Juniors at Foresters Park in August.