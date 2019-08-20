Hibs’ development squad friendly with Tranent abandoned after serious injury

The Hibs development squad’s friendly with Tranent Juniors was abandoned after 85 minutes after a serious injury.

Tranent midfielder Ben Miller came off worse after a full-blooded 50-50 with Hibs defender Kos Sadiki in the middle of the park with around five minutes left to play, and the 24-year-old required prolonged treatment on the pitch from both teams’ medical staff.

Canadian youth internationalist Sadiki was replaced by Jack Hodge but Miller had to be stretchered off after the referee brought the game to an early conclusion.

Ryan Porteous played no part in the game, despite the Scotland Under-21 international completing the full 90 minutes of the development squad’s last match - against Elgin City in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup - but the abdominal injury suffered by Darren McGregor in the early stages of the Betfred Cup win over Morton has potentially created a space for the 20-year-old in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

The East of Scotland outfit matched Lee Makel’s side well in the first half at a sun-dappled Foresters Park, restricting Hibs to efforts from distance from Ben Stirling and Jamie Gullan, while Yrik Galantes saw a close-range header easily saved by Belters ‘keeper Ally Adams.

Miller and Stephen McDonald had a half-chance each midway through the first half, while Dean Whitson and Jamie Devlin also threatened before Galantes curled another effort just over the bar.

That was the Filipino forward’s last act as he made way for Steven Elder at half-time while recent signing Dino Leddie replaced Josh Doig, who looked to have picked up a knock late in the first period.

Hibs stepped up the pressure in the second half, with Elder and Tommy Block linking up well on the right flank, and it was no surprise when the Easter Road side took the lead on the hour mark.

Gullan surged into the box on the left side, riding a couple of challenges before slipping the ball past Adams from close range.

The forward fired another effort straight at the ‘keeper two minutes later before shooting just wide minutes later as he pushed for a second goal.

Elder was next to try his luck but his effort from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide of Adams’ right-hand post.

Gullan threatened again as he wriggled his way into the box before a last-ditch tackle from Sean Murphy halted the forward’s progress.

It seemed like only a matter of time before Hibs extended their lead and a second goal arrived on 75 minutes.

Stirling did well to shrug off a challenge from Craig Reid on the wing before sending in a low cross to the six yard box, which Gullan knocked past Adams from close range.

It was no less than the wee Hibees deserved after sustained pressure in the second half, but the game, which had been played in a good spirit, ended on a sour note with that injury to Miller, who left the field of play with his leg in a brace to applause from both sets of fans.

Hibs: Cantley; Block, Sadiki (Hodge), Doig (Leddie), Yeats; I Murray, Campbell, Stirling, Mackie (Fairley); Galantes (Elder), Gullan. Sub not used: Woods.