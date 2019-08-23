Hibs duo Josh Campbell and Ben Stirling join Arbroath on loan

Hibs development squad pair Josh Campbell and Ben Stirling have both joined Championship side Arbroath on loan deals until January.

Smokies boss Dick Campbell has been keen on acquiring the players since they featured against his side in pre-season, and the pair will turn out for last year's League One winners until January 6.

Including Jamie Gullan, whose loan switch to Raith Rovers was confirmed earlier today, Hibs now have ten development squad members out on loan.

Goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski is currently with League Two side Cowdenbeath while Tommy Block is impressing in midfield for Queen's Park.

Five other players have joined clubs in the Lowland League with Gregor Woods at Spartans; Jack Hodge and Callum Yeats at Civil Service Strollers and Yrik Galantes and Dino Leddie at Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Campbell and Stirling will continue to train at East Mains throughout the week and will take part in the Capital club's specially organised programme of development games.