Hibs eye Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo as sixth new arrival of the summer

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom is poised to make his third signing of the week with Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo in his sights.

After cutting short Australian captain Mark Milligan's contract and seeing Marvin Bartley quit Easter Road for Livingston, Heckingbottom has been left short of an anchor man in the middle of the park and, according to reports on Humberside, he sees 27-year-old Ojo as the man to fill that vacancy.

Antwerp-born Ojo is currently with English League Two side Scunthorpe United but has missed the start of pre-season training which, it is said, is due to a contract dispute between him and the club.

A former Belgian Under-21 cap, Ojo began his carer with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven - for whom he made five appearances in the Europa League - and subsequently played for VVV Vento, Beerschot AC, Royal Antwerp, FC Dordrecth and Willem II before joining Scunthorpe in 2017 on a three-year deal.

The Iron finished 23rd in League One last season, so dropping to League Two and reports suggest Ojo and his representatives have activated a relegation clause and the player has agreed to join Hibs- although Scunthorpe are adamant that isn't the case and he remains under contract to them.