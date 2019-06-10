Hibs eye loan move for Preston's Chris Maxwell but 'work still to be done' on deal

Hibs are working on a season-long loan move for Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but there is "still work to be done" on the deal.

The Easter Road side are keen to sign the 28-year-old 'keeper, currently third choice at Deepdale, for the whole of the 2019/20 campaign, but the Evening News understands the two clubs are still some distance apart regarding Hibs' contribution to Maxwell's wages.

The Welshman has indicated he would be happy to follow his former PNE team-mate Daryl Horgan to the Capital, after enduring a frustrating season last term. Maxwell played 11 times for the Lilywhites before joining League One promotion hopefuls Charlton on loan in January 2019.

Despite the player, and Preston's management team, believing he would be first choice at The Valley after goalkeeper Jed Steer was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Aston Villa, Maxwell watched on from the bench for the remainder of the season, with Charlton boss Lee Bowyer keeping faith in Dillon Phillips as the Addicks won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Hibs are in need of goalkeeping reinforcements for next season, with Adam Bogdan leaving the club following the end of his loan deal and Ross Laidlaw signing for Ross County on a permanent basis, leaving the club with just current No.1 Ofir Marciano and youngsters Kevin Dabrowski and Paddy Martin.

However, Israeli 'keeper Marciano has hinted at leaving Hibs for a bigger club and in an interview with a sports outlet in his homeland said: "In our short career we have to move forward as quickly as possible, I had a good season and feel like I deserve to move forward."

The Evening News' sister title, Lancashire Evening Post, is reporting that Maxwell has been given assurances he would be first choice at Easter Road.

The shot-stopper, who made his senior bow with Wrexham, is very much a "sweeper 'keeper"; has good distribution and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.