Hibs face anxious wait to learn extent of David Gray injury

Hibs should find out today the extent of the knee injury suffered by club captain David Gray in Saturday's draw with St Johnstone.

The 31-year-old came off second best in a robust challenge with Saints left-back Scott Tanser, and was forced to make way for Steven Whittaker with around an hour played.

Gray was later seen leaving Easter Road on crutches and is understood to have undergone a scan on his knee yesterday, with Hibs reportedly expecting to find out the results today.

The former Preston and Stevenage defender has only recently returned from injury, but any significant lay-off for the right-back would give head coach Paul Heckingbottom a headache in terms of his options in defence.

Summer signing Tom James will likely be sidelined for at least another two weeks with an ankle problem and Darren McGregor is also out for the foreseeable future after sustaining an injury in the 5-3 Betfred Cup win over Morton.

Ryan Porteous has only just returned to the first-team squad after being out since January and long-serving left-back Lewis Stevenson made his first league start against Tommy Wright's side after his own spell on the treatment table.