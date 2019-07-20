Hibs fan Liam Buchanan aiming to silence Easter Road crowd

Liam Buchanan has realised the dream of every Hibs fan by playing at Easter Road, but the Alloa striker still has one wish – to score a goal there.

At the age of 34 he intends to continue playing for as long as he can but he admitted today’s Betfred Cup tie could be his last chance of doing so.

Buchanan, inset, marked his return to the Wasps for a second spell by scoring as they drew against Elgin City in midweek, adding to a tally now way beyond the 200 mark in a 17-year career which has seen him play for ten clubs. “Growing up I dreamed of scoring for Hibs at Easter Road,” he said. “So I suppose doing that for another team playing there would be the second best thing.

“At the moment I am an Alloa player as much as I am a Hibs fan so my only concern will be doing my best to help us get the victory. I may be 34 now, but I don’t feel it. I’ll keep going as long as my body can take it. I’m maybe not able to run for 90 minutes as I once did but I read the game a lot better now which means I don’t have to run about as much.”

Buchanan, who revealed this week that his partner is expecting triplets, accepted Hibs will be hot favourites to take the three points to edge closer to Group C leaders Arbroath, but he insisted no-one should rule out Peter Grant’s Alloa causing an upset. He said: “We have an exciting attacking side which I think is capable of scoring from all areas.

“We had three different scorers against Elgin, including myself. It was good to get a goal straight away on returning to the club because no striker likes to be worrying about where the next one is coming from. It would be nice to score this weekend but a win for Alloa is far more important.”