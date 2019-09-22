Hibs fans deliver warning to players prior to Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts

Hibs fans let their players know in no uncertain terms what was expected of them with a tifo display prior to the Edinburgh derby.

As players from Hibs and Hearts exited the tunnel on to the field, supporters in the Famous Five stand unveiled their eye-catching display.

Along with the club colours of green and white, it had a banner running through the centre with a warning to the team.

It asked: "Where is the player that would not dare to fight for Hibernian?"

This was in response to the team's poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership as Paul Heckingbottom's men have won just one of their opening five games.