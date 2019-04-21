Hibs fans stage minute’s applause for Bradley Welsh

Hibs supporters today staged a minute’s applause in memory of murdered fan Bradley Welsh.

The Easter Road crowd started clapping on the 48th minute during match with Celtic - which ended in a 0-0 draw.

They also chanted ‘there’s one Bradley Welsh’ as his older brother, Sean, looked-on from the stand.

There had been calls for a tribute online since the ex-boxer and Hibs casual, 48, was gunned down on his ownWest End doorstep last week.

Connaire Wallace wrote on Twitter: “Think it would be no less than Brad deserves to have a 48th minute applause this Sunday in our match against Celtic with ‘One Bradley Welsh’ ringing around the stands.”

The charity fund-raiser, who played a seedy sauna boss in Trainspotting:2, was a diehard Hibee who claimed to have turned his life around since hisinvolvement with the notorious Hibs casuals Capital City Service (CCS) as a teenager and into his early twenties,

He was closely linked to violence that flared when then Hearts owner Wallace Mercer attempted to buyout ailing Hibs and merge the Capital clubs.

His involvement in the ‘Hands off Hibs’ campaign saw Welsh earn a spot in the hearts of many Easter Road fans.

Last week, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh filmed as three friends used stencils to spray-paint a mural, Banksy-style, on the one on the Crawford Bridge, known to supporters as The Bridge of Doom and a second on a hoarding close to the entrance to the East Stand at Easter Road