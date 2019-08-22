Hibs fans successful in bid to bring Lawrie Reilly's medals back to Easter Road

HIBS fans have been successful in their bid to bring club legend Lawrie Reilly’s league winning medals back to Easter Road - despite the collection selling for more than six times the asking price.

The Evening News understands the Hibernian Historical Trust were the successful £12,000 bidders on the lot at an auction of sporting memorabilia in the Capital earlier today.

The medals - which represent the Hibees’ last top flight title wins in 1951 and 1952 - were initially valued at between £1,000-£2,000 by Thomson Roddick.

However, thanks to donations by supporters, the Trust was able to raise the cash needed to fund the purchase.

The forward scored 238 goals in 333 games for the men in green and white as part of the legendary Famous Five forward line and earned 38 caps for his country, netting 22 times.

Trust curator Tom Wright said the medals would be displayed alongside other items from Reilly’s iconic career at the stadium.