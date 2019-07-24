Hibs’ Florian Kamberi speaks for first time on Neil Lennon fall-out

Florian Kamberi has insisted the explosive fall out with Neil Lennon which led the Hibs head coach’s shock departure from Easter Road is all in the past.

A simmering row between the striker and his boss came to a head during a debrief following a defeat by Motherwell, which proved to be Lennon’s last match in charge of the Capital outfit.

A number of first team players found themselves under fire for their performances at Fir Park with Kamberi, who had been the subject of incessant criticism from both Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker for weeks, again found himself a target for their ire.

The Swiss hitman snapped, stormed out and emptied his locker at East Mains before telling his representatives he wanted to leave the club, only for senior members of a tight-knit squad to calm him down.

The bust-up at the end of January resulted in Lennon and Parker being suspended by chief executive Leeann Dempster before the pair left the club a few days later “by mutual consent”, a club statement confirming they’d “not been dismissed and had not resigned” and adding neither was guilty of any misconduct or wrong doing and no disciplinary process has begun.

It concluded by saying “the suspension put in place to allow an internal review was lifted as part of this agreement”.

Speaking now – six months later – for the first time about that period, Kamberi was adamant all that was water under the bridge as far as he was concerned.

“That is ages ago,” he said. “Now everything is fine. I have to thank Neil Lennon because he brought me to Hibs, gave me game-time and for a long time gave me 90 minutes, so I just have to be thankful for what he did for me. Now everything is fine between us and I wish him and Celtic very good luck and a good season.”

Signed initially on loan from Grasshoppers Zurich, Kamberi’s nine goals in 14 games earned him a three-year deal as he became Lennon’s marquee signing of last summer.

But within months it was evident the relationship had soured, the 24-year-old a shadow of the player he was, apparently lacking confidence and – most notably – goals.

Kamberi admitted he’d been surprised by how quickly things had turned, but said: “I have a very hard mentality so they will not make me feel down and want to just stay in my bed thinking, ‘why is it like this?’

“I have good people around me, with my management and my family and they discuss things with me and help me to do better and deal with things. But it wasn’t the best season last year.

“I will take the positives from it and I know what to do better and I am very confident and looking ahead with good eyes into a better future.

“It was something new for me. When I was at Karlsruhe, when I was in the second Bundesliga (in Germany), I also had a difficult season, but that wasn’t just me, it was the whole team and we went down to the third league.

“We lost a lot of games, I was young then and it was an experience for me. Last season was also an experience, but it is not possible that every year is going to be a perfect year.

“You will always have ups and downs, especially as a young player, but it has definitely made me stronger for the future. Last season made me stronger and now I feel very good.

“There are ups and downs for everybody. I am looking ahead because every new season is like a new chance, not just for me, for every player.

“I feel very good. I came back in good condition after the holidays and I did a lot of work during the holidays. I feel sharp, confident and focused, so I can’t wait for the league to start.”