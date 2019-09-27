Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell reveals he would be open to a Scotland call

Hibs goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has revealed he hasn’t ruled out playing for Scotland despite being born in Wales and having spent almost his entire career playing in England.

Handed his Premiership debut in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby, the 29-year-old put the disappointment of losing to Hearts behind him as he clinched a Betfred Cup semi-final place for the Easter Road club in a sudden death penalty shoot-out win against Kilmarnock.

The on-loan Preston North End stopper saved Niko Hamalainen’s spot-kick at Rugby Park, putting Paul Heckingbottom’s side through for a showdown with Celtic at Hampden in early November.

Now, having taken the gloves from Israeli internationalist Ofir Marciano, Maxwell is hoping to hold down the position, revealing that if his performances merited the attention of Scotland boss Steve Clarke, he’d happily give a switch of allegiance consideration.

A member of the Welsh Under-16 side which won the Victory Shield in 2005, Maxwell has played at every age level up to Under-23s for the land of his birth and has even been involved with the full international squad.

But even so, he remains eligible to play for Scotland, his father and much of his family hailing from the Bathgate and Falkirk areas.

He said: “I was born in Wales and my Mum’s side are all from the Wrexham area. I’ve played for Wales all through the age groups and up until about March this year, I was involved with the Wales set-up.

“You never know, if Scotland came calling and that opportunity came around then it’s something to think about. There’s no decision to be made yet, first and foremost I have to be playing for Hibs.

“But you never know, you play well at club level then international possibilities, call-ups and caps, can become a bonus.

“I’ve just got to perform here week in, week out. That’s the priority, to keep doing what I’m doing, keep listening to (Hibs goalkeeping coach Alan Combe) and anything else after that would be great. You never know.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell had called on his team-mates to reproduce the gritty, determined performance at Rugby Park when they face champions Celtic at Easter Road tomorrow.

Insisting that despite a run which has seen the Capital side take just one point from their past four matches and slip to second bottom of the table, Heckingbottom’s players had never lost their self-belief, he said: “The Killie game symbolises, hopefully, a change.

“We have to build on that now. We have to push on, put in another good performance tomorrow and then away to Aberdeen. Then, I think, we can look back, be proud of what we have done and look up.”