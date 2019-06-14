Hibs handed boost as Ryan Porteous steps up injury comeback

Hibs have been handed a boost as the squad prepares to return ahead of the 2019/20 season, with highly-rated defender Ryan Porteous in line to resume training.







The Scotland Under-21 centre-back has been sidelined since January after suffering a campaign-ending knee injury, and had been using an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his rehabilitation.

However, the 19-year-old has progressed to light running, with the Easter Road squad due to return for pre-season training on June 20.



Fellow first-team player Martin Boyle sustained similar while on international duty with Australia and underwent surgery at the turn of the year.

Now Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is looking forward to welcoming the duo back to the fold.

Porteous posted a photo of his boots on social media this week with the caption: "Been a while".

The club tweeted: "Ryan Porteous has stepped up his comeback from injury with a return to some light running.

"All being well, we look forward to having Ryan and Martin Boyle back ready to join the rest of their team-mates for the start of pre-season a week today."

Porteous played 23 times for Hibs in all competitions last season, scoring three times and notching one assist in the Europa League. He signed a contract extension in October last year, tying him to the Easter Road side until 2023.