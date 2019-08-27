Hibs hat-trick hero Siobhan Hunter: It was so sweet to put seven past Hearts

Hibs Ladies hat-trick hero Siobhan Hunter admitted her goalscoring heroics were made all the more sweeter that they came against Capital rivals Hearts.

The Hibees progressed to the quarter-finals of the SSE Scottish Cup after an emphatic 7-1 victory over their lower league opponents at Oriam on Sunday, although they had to come from behind after the hosts had edged in front through Danni McGinley’s neat finish.

However, that goal merely riled the current cup holders as Hunter (3), Colette Cavanagh, Rachael Boyle and a Shannon Leishman brace, wrapped up a comfortable victory. The draw for the last eight will be made at Tynecastle Park tomorrow at 12.30pm.

The 25-year-old Hibs defender, and lifelong supporter of the club, was over the moon with her personal tally.

“We didn’t start well but we knew we had enough time to get ourselves back in the game,” Hunter explained. “I don’t score many so to get a hat-trick was great, especially against Hearts. Being a Hibs fan it was also nice to score seven. I think we coped with the heat better having played in Slovenia in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago where it was really hot, so that didn’t bother us too much.

“We’d like to get a home draw in the next round and avoid Glasgow City at this stage, but we’ll take it as it comes.”

Hearts head coach Andy Enwood says the defeat won’t derail their season as they strive for promotion to SWPL 1.

“It was a big blow to lose two goals so close to half-time,” he said. “We changed the shape in the second half to be more attacking and a combination of more space to exploit and fitness allowed Hibs to show their dominance. At this point in our journey as a team we will be judged on winning the SWPL 2 title and not the Scottish Cup. I trust the players to be mentally strong enough to recover and be ready for Glasgow Girls on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Hibs will play the first leg of their Champions league last-32 tie against Slavia Prague at Easter Road on Wednesday, September 11. Grant Scott’s side secured qualification to the knock-out stages after winning all three of their group fixtures in Slovenia earlier this month. Tickets are on sale for the match priced at £10 for adults and £3 for concessions. Kick-off is 7.45pm. The return leg in Prague is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25 at the Eden Arena.