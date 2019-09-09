Hibs international round-up: Marciano makes first start for Israel since 2017, Slivka sub appearance, Middleton on the scoresheet

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano made his first appearance for his country in two-and-a-half years against North Macedonia on Thursday, and will be hoping to keep the gloves for Israel's match in Slovenia this evening.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper last played for his country in a 4-0 defeat to Spain in 2017, but was handed a starting berth last week, and helped Andi Herzog's side to a 1-1 draw, pulling off a top-drawer save to deny Levante midfielder Enis Bardhi from around 20 yards.

Easter Road midfielder Vykintas Slivka came on as a second-half substitute in Lithuania’s 3-0 defeat by Ukraine in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday, while former Hibs fans' favourite John McGinn scored his first goal for Scotland in a 2-1 defeat to Russia. Lithuania host Portugal tomorrow night.

At underage level, Glen Middleton started, and scored, as Scotland Under-21s recorded a 2-0 win over San Marino in Paisley in UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship Group 1.

Deployed as an auxiliary striker after Everton forward Fraser Hornby suffered a knock at loan club KV Mechelen in Belgium, Middleton missed a gilt-edged chance early on but made up for it by scoring Scotland's second.

The on-loan Rangers should also feature in tomorrow night's clash against Croatia. Ryan Porteous, who is still returning from injury, wasn't included in Scot Gemmill's matchday squad last week.