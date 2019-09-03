Hibs: Is this Paul Heckingbottom's best line-up now the transfer window has closed?

The club also saw Sean Mackie depart on loan to Dundee. Much of Hibs' work was done earlier in the window with Paul Heckingbottom bringing in a total of ten players across the window. But what is his best starting XI? (Long-term injured players have not been included - David Gray and Martin Boyle)

1. GK: Ofir Marciano Has had a couple of iffy moments in the last couple of games but has proven himself time and again to be a huge figure between the sticks. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. RB: Jason Naismith If the new signing can play like he did at Ross County he is good enough to keep David Gray and Tom James out of the team. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. CB: Ryan Porteous The player fans want to see in the heart of the defence. Performed well before injury and Hibs have had their defensive issues without him. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. CB: Paul Hanlon Provides the right-left balance with Porteous. Hibs need to make more use of his ability to move upfield with the ball. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more