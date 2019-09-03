Hibs: Is this Paul Heckingbottom's best line-up now the transfer window has closed?
Hibs left it late to add to their squad on transfer deadline day with Jason Naismith signing on a free contract.
The club also saw Sean Mackie depart on loan to Dundee. Much of Hibs' work was done earlier in the window with Paul Heckingbottom bringing in a total of ten players across the window. But what is his best starting XI? (Long-term injured players have not been included - David Gray and Martin Boyle)
1. GK: Ofir Marciano
Has had a couple of iffy moments in the last couple of games but has proven himself time and again to be a huge figure between the sticks.