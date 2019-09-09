Hibs issue Betfred Cup quarter-final ticket update for Kilmarnock clash

Have your say

Hibs have confirmed ticket arrangements for their Betfred Cup quarter-final trip to Kilmarnock.

Paul Heckingbottom's side travel through to Ayrshire on Wednesday September 25, with the tie kicking off at 7.45pm.

The Capital club are putting tickets up for general sale from 12noon on Tuesday September 10.

Supporters with away season tickets will have payments taken from their accounts at 10.30am today, with briefs available for collection from the Easter Road ticket office from Saturday September 14.

Tickets for the last eight clash are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for over-65s, students and under-21s, while under-16s can watch the game for £5.

Wheelchair and carer tickets can be purchased by contacting Kilmarnock directly on 01563 537 522.