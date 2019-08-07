Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano cannot wait to experience ‘amazing’ Ibrox again

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has claimed that playing at Ibrox tops everything in Scottish football - bar the Edinburgh derbies.

The Easter Road side head for Govan on Sunday for the second Premiership game of the season, both clubs having got off to a winning start with narrow victories.

Paul Heckingbottom’s players claimed a late win over St Mirren while Rangers left it even later, snatching victory at Kilmarnock in added on time.

Heckingbottom has insisted the forthcoming game will be entirely different to that against St Mirren, the Buddies having made life difficult as they attempted to frustrate the capital side, while Rangers will be expected to be on the attack from the first whistle. But while anticipating a tough 90 minutes, Israeli internationalist Marciano pointed out Hibs have enjoyed a decent record against Rangers, losing just twice in eight matches since he arrived in Edinburgh.

He said: “For me personally, it’s the best experience in Scotland apart from the derbies. To play at Ibrox is amazing. You can see Rangers getting better, but we always play well there and are looking forward to it.”

Tom James, Adam Jackson, Josh Vela, Joe Newell and Christian Doidge all got their first taste of Premiership action against Saints and, insisted Marciano, they’ll have benefited from the experience.

He said: “It’s normal in football when you have new players, they need time to bed in. St Mirren made it really hard for us but we were very patient and that was the key. We are a big team in the league so you have to respect a team that comes and tries to take a point,

“So you have to be patient and work hard because nothing is going to be easy. The important thing was to get a good start to the season but we could see things we need to do better.”