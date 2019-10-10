Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano wins 14th cap for Israel in defeat by Austria
Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano won his 14th cap for Israel, but could not help them from going down 2-1 to Austria in a Euro 2020 qualifier.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 21:44 pm
The 30-year-old recently lost his place in the Easter Road side’s starting XI to Chris Maxwell, but Israeli national team boss Andy Herzog kept faith with the ex-Ashdod stopper.
The Israelis took the lead in the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna when Eran Zahavi netted, but they were pegged back just before half-time thanks to a strike from
Valentino Lazaro.
The Austrian moved ahead on 56 minutes when Martin Hinteregger beat Marciano, who made two good saves in the match to keep out Marko Arnautovic, but he could not keep out Marcel Sabitzer on 88 minutes to complete the win.
Scottish referee Willie Collum officiated the match.