Hibs kid Gullan on the move to Raith Rovers

Easter Road striker Jamie Gullan is to return on loan to Raith Rovers for a second spell, the Stark's Park club has announced.

The 20-year-old will be with the Kirkcaldy outfit until January, joining former Easter Road team-mates Lewis Allan who became part of John McGlynn's squad this summer.

Gullan spent three months with Raith last season, featuring in 14 matches and scoring a notable wining goal in the first leg of the playoff semi final to secure a 2-1 win over Forfar.

He has been with Hibs since 2014, and scored one of the goals as Hibs beat Aberdeen to with the 2017–18 Scottish Youth Cup final.

Gullan also spent time on loan with Gala Fairydean Rovers and Queens Park, and will join up with John McGlynn’s side until January 6th.

Rovers manager McGlynn said: "I’m delighted to welcome Jamie back to the Rovers after a successful loan deal in the final quarter of last season, I would like to thank everyone at Hibernian FC for allowing Jamie to further his development with us.

"He will bring flair to our attacking options, he can play anywhere across the front line positions, is direct and carries a goal threat. He links the play well and is a team player, he knows the club and the players from last season and Lewis Allan from their time at Hibernian. Jamie knows how we play and operate, so it was a no-brainer really."