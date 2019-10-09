Hibs kid Yrick Gallantes earns Philippines call-up for World Cup qualifier
Hibs kid Yrick Gallantes has been called up by the Philippines for their World Cup qualifying match against China.
The 18-year-old forward, who is currently on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers, made his competitive debut for the Azkals as they defeated Guam 4-1 last month.
Next Tuesday’s match doubles up as an AFC Asian Cup qualifying game, with the Philippines currently lying third in their group with one win and one defeat having gone down 5-2 to Syria in their opening match.
Gallantes was praised by Philippines head coach Scott Cooper for his contribution in the Guam clash - despite being replaced after just 35 minutes in a tactical switch.
Cooper said: "Wide left, we wanted a player who could attack people and dribble and Gallantes showed in the first few minutes he could definitely do that.
"The end product was just what you'd expect from a young player - it wasn't quite there yet, but he looked dangerous."
Meanwhile, Jayden Fairley, who only recently signed his first professional contract with the Easter Road club, has won a call-up to the latest Scotland Under-17 squad for their upcoming UEFA qualifying round.
The young Scots will play host to Armenia (Tuesday, October 22),Iceland (Friday, October 25) and Croatia (Monday, October 28) with all three games played at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank Stadium.