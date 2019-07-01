Hibs kids Murray and Martin clinch new deals

Hibs youngsters Innes Murray and Patrick Martin have agreed contract extensions, the Easter Road club have announced.

Midfielder Innes has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him through to the summer of 2022 while goalkeeper Martin has committed until 2021.

And head of academy coaching Eddie May Immediately challenged the pair to follow in the footsteps of Oli Shaw, Ryan Porteous, Sean Mackie and Fraser Murray in pushing for a place in Paul Heckingbottom's first team squad.

He said: "It's big opportunity for both boys to continue their development and make an impression on the management team. Paul and Robbie Stockdale have spoken consistently about how they will give young players their chance if they deserve it and that obviously fits in with the ethos of the management team.

"As and academy we have already seen the likes of Fraser, Oli, Ryan and Sean make that jump in recent times. The challenge is there for Innes and Patrick to follow in their footsteps. Both have worked hard to get to this point but it's up to them now how far they take it from here."

Murray said: "I've enjoyed working with the first team and have learned a lot from Paul and Robbie. I'm determined to make the most of this chance."

Martin said: "It's a great environment for us to learn in and I've come on a lot as a player. It's up to Kevin Dabrowski and I to push the senior goalkeepers and give the management team something ot think about."