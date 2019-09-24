Hibs Ladies back up to second in SWPL1 after defeating Celtic 3-0

Hibs Ladies are back up to second in SWPL 1 after a convincing 3-0 victory over Celtic at Ainslie Park.

Grant Scott’s side moved level on 34 points with their opponents, who have played a game more, but it’s Hibs who boast a better goal difference.

They do, however, trail leaders Glasgow City by 11 points with just five league fixtures left to play.

Jamie-Lee Napier continued her recent goalscoring form with the opener, running on to Rachael Boyle’s through ball and finishing into the bottom corner after ten minutes.

It was roles reversed just five minutes later, Napier crossing for Boyle who volleyed home.

The hosts wrapped up the points two minutes into the second half as Shannon Leishman made it three after neat link-up play with Chelsea Cornet.

The Hibees now turn their attention to tomorrow night’s Champions League last-32 return leg against Slavia Prague. The Capital outfit trail 4-1 from the first leg but Scott hasn’t thrown in the towel just yet.

“I think a clean sheet against a good Celtic side is always a good start but it was to get a couple of early goals,” Scott said. “I’m delighted with the result but the performance was very good.

“It’s a different proposition against Prague tomorrow. We’re three goals behind in the tie so we’ve got a mountain to climb and it’s a tough job. But I think if we focus on our efforts trying to win the match first then the scoreline will take care of itself.

“We’re going out there to enjoy the experience. It’s another stadium for us to play in so we’ll get them set up to compete against Slavia. It’s all positive going into the game.”

Elsewhere, Spartans Women lost 3-0 at Glasgow City – Lucy Sinclair, Hayley Lauder and Jenna Clark on target against Debi McCulloch’s side.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Hearts Women’s city derby against Hutchison Vale at Oriam was postponed.