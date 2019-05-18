Hibs Ladies face Gers in need of points

Hibs Ladies travel to Rangers tomorrow looking to round off the first half of the Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 season with another three points.

The Hibees have been in fine form lately, last Friday’s SWPL Cup final victory over Glasgow City on penalties was followed up with a 7-1 thrashing of Motherwell on Wednesday night.

This league takes a two-month hiatus after this weekend’s fixtures with next month’s World Cup in France taking centre stage, Hibs goalkeeper Jenna Fife and captain Joelle Murray both named in Shelley Kerr’s squad.

The Capital side continue to trail champions City by five points – and have played a game more – but head coach Grant Scott is hopeful his players can draw inspiration from their cup success.

Meanwhile, Spartans welcome Stirling University to Ainslie Park. Debbi McCulloch’s side were beaten 2-0 by Celtic in midweek and have dropped to sixth in the table. However, the visiting students have amassed just a single point this season and are bottom of the table.

In SWPL 2, Hearts will be looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Dundee United last week when they travel to St Johnstone. Hamilton Accies’ 3-0 win over Glasgow Girls on Wednesday night saw the Jambos knocked off the top of the table.