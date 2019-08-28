Hibs Ladies face Hamilton in Scottish Cup quarter-finals as Tynecastle is confirmed as venue for final

Hibs Ladies have been handed a home tie against Hamilton Accies in the last eight of the Scottish Women's Cup.

Grant Scott's side saw off Stirling University and Hearts Women to reach the quarter-final stage, and will take on Gary Doctor's side on Sunday September 15.

Elsewhere in the draw, Celtic landed a home tie against Glasgow City while Rangers face a trip to Aberdeen. Motherwell will play Queen's Park for a semi-final berth.

The final, scheduled for Sunday November 24, will take place at Hearts' Tynecastle Stadium for the first time. The Gorgie arena has hosted Scotland Women's National Team matches in the past and organisers are hopeful the turnout for the final can surpass the record 1,943 at Firhill for last season's final.

Scottish Women’s Football Executive Officer Fiona McIntyre, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the final here at Tynecastle.

"We’ve been working closely with Heart of Midlothian and they’ve been very supportive.

"They have invested in their girls’ and women’s section in recent times and their values align closely with our own in terms of their ambition to see the girls’ and women’s game flourish in Scotland, so it’s a brilliant fit all round.”

Heart of Midlothian’s Girls Academy and Women’s Manager Kevin Murphy added: “It’s a great honour for everyone at Hearts to be hosting this year’s SSE Scottish Cup Final.

"With our Girls and Women’s teams set to become fully integrated into the club in November, hosting a game of this magnitude generates even more excitement, not just at Hearts, but across the entire women’s game.

"We hope that a record number of fans will come along and enjoy the matchday experience at Tynecastle Park - one of the most iconic venues in Scottish football.”

Tickets for the final will be available on the gate, priced at £7 for adults, £3 for concessions, and U12s go free.