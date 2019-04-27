Hibs Ladies face Spartans again

Hibs Ladies and Spartans Women go head to head for the second time in a fortnight when they meet on Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 duty at Ainslie Park tomorrow.

The two teams met at Clyde’s Broadwood Stadium earlier this month in the SWPL Cup semi-finals, with holders Hibs coming out on top with a 3-0 victory.

This will be the third time the city rivals have faced one another already this season, a goalless draw kicking off the opening day of the 2019 campaign in February.

Grant Scott’s Hibs side will be looking for their second league win in four days following their 3-0 victory over Stirling University at Peffermill on Wednesday night. Goals from Cailin Michie, Colette Cavanagh and Kirsten Reilly ensured Hibs closed the gap on leaders Glasgow City to two points. Scott Booth’s outfit have played a game fewer, however.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, there is a top-of-the-table clash as second-placed Hearts visit current leaders Hamilton.

Andy Enwood’s side trail their South Lanarkshire opponents by a single point and know that victory at the Hope CBD Stadium – a venue they have already won at this season – will take them above Accies.

Hutchison Vale’s trip to Rugby Park to face hosts Kilmarnock has been postponed.