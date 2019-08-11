Hibs Ladies have one foot in Champions League knock-out stages after win over Cardiff

Hibs Ladies require just a point from Tuesday's final Champions League Group 3 clash against hosts ZNK Pomurje to secure their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Cardiff Met in Beltinci, Slovenia, has put the Capital side on the cusp of the last 32.

Following last Wednesday’s 3-0 triumph over FC Nike of Georgia, the Hibees started brightly and were awarded a penalty after just seven minutes after a handball. Siobhan Hunter took the spot-kick but screwed her effort just wide of the post despite the 'keeper going the opposite way.

Hibs eventually went ahead 20 minutes into the match through Amy Gallacher’s cool finish after good work from Rachael Boyle on the right.

Goalscorer Gallacher was sent off just before the hour mark for a second bookable offence but the ten doubled their lead through captain Joelle Murray’s header with a little over 20 minutes remaining, the captain meeting Boyle's corner with a powerful header.

Emily Allen did net late on for the Welsh team but Grant Scott’s players held firm to see the game out.

In the other game in Group 3, Pomurje swept Georgians FC Nike aside with a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Hibs: Fife; Murray, Notley, Hunter, Michie (Cavanagh 89), Muir, Reilly, Boyle (McGregor 85), Cornet, Gallacher, Napier (Davidson 90+4). Subs not used: Currie, Leishman, Higgins, Morrison.