Hibs Ladies hit eight but remain five points behind great rivals Glasgow City

Hibs Ladies remain five points adrift of Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 leaders Glasgow City despite a 8-0 victory over Forfar.

There were goals galore at Station Park on Sunday as Jamie-Lee Napier netted a hat-trick, Kirsty Morrison hit a double, with Chelsea Cornet, Kirsten Reilly and Colette Cavanagh also on target.

Glasgow City, however, also netted an impressive 8-0 win over Motherwell to maintain their 100 per cent record this season.

The Hibees do have the opportunity to reduce the gap to two points when they welcome Stirling University to Peffermill on league duty tomorrow night.

Elsewhere, Spartans have dropped to fifth in the table after they were beaten 1-0 by Rangers at Ainslie Park.

Jade Gallon scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

Hearts dropped to second in in SWPL 2, after being held to a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle at Oriam.

Thistle who gained an early advantage through Cheryl Rigden but Lauren Evans quickly restored parity.

Hamilton’s narrow win at Kilmarnock put them a point clear of the Jambos at the top. Hutchison Vale went down 14-0 to St Johnstone.