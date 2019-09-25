Hibs Ladies knocked out of Champions League by Slavia Prague

Hibs Ladies put up a brave showing but lost the second leg of their Champions League last-32 tie 5-1 to Slavia Prague, 9-2 on aggregate.

Following a 4-1 first-leg defeat at Easter Road a fortnight ago, Hibs knew the size of the task if they were to reach the last 16 of the competition.

The hosts settled the tie as early as the third minute at Prague’s Eden Stadium, Petra Divisova tapping in from close range.

Amy Gallacher’s finish into the top corner drew Hibs level in the 20th minute but Tereza Kozarova’s brace and further goals from Katerina Svitkova and Tereza Szewieczkova put Grant Scott’s side out the competition.