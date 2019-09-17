Hibs Ladies learn Scottish Cup semi-final opponents as they chase four-in-a-row

Hibs Ladies line up ahead of last week's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague at Easter Road
Hibs Ladies have been drawn to face Motherwell in the semi-finals of the SSE Scottish Women's Cup, in a re-run of last year's final.

Grant Scott's side ran out 8-0 winners in last year's showpiece event at Firhill, and will travel to face 'Well at Forthbank Stadium on Sunday October 13, with a 3.30pm kick-off.

Hibs defeated Stirling University 5-0 in the third round, Hearts 7-1 in the fourth round and put three past Hamilton without reply in the quarter-finals.

The Hibees have avoided Glasgow City - who they beat on penalties in May's SWPL Cup final - but could still come up against Scott Booth's side in the final, in what would be a repeat of the 2017 final in which Hibs ran out 3-0 winners.

City face Rangers on Sunday October 13, also at Forthbank, with a 12noon kick-off.

Tickets will be available on the gate and are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for concessions. Children under the age of 12 go free.