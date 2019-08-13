Hibs Ladies need only a draw to qualify for last 32 of Champions League

Hibs Ladies will secure their qualification for the Champions League last 32 should they avoid defeat against hosts ZNK Pomurje today.

The Hibees currently lead the way on six points having won both their Group 3 matches in Slovenia against FK Nike and Cardiff Met. A point from this afternoon’s final group encounter with Pomurje in Beltinci will see Grant Scott’s side through to the knockout stages of the competition.

Amy Gallacher, who scored in the 2-1 win over Cardiff on Saturday, is suspended following her sending off in the second-half. But Grant is confident his players can see the job through.

“It will be another tough challenge but we think we’ve got areas of the pitch that we can control and hurt them,” he said. “It’s all to play for but it’s a game we want to go and win and make everything certain. We’ve got a good opportunity. The girls have done great to get to this point with two wins out of two so that’s all you can ask for.