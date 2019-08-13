Hibs Ladies reach Champions League knock-out stages with win over Pomurje

Hibs Ladies are through to the knock-out stages of the Champions League after a 2-1 win over ZNK Pomurje in Beltinci.

Grant Scott's side required just a draw to qualify for the last 32 after posting victories against Tbilisi Nike and Cardiff Metropolitan Ladies.

The head coach made two changes to his starting line-up, with the suspended Amy Gallacher and Ellis Notley replaced by Lauren Davidson and Shannon McGregor.

Hibs were ahead inside ten minutes, Jamie-Lee Napier latching onto Amy Muir's pass before firing past Ljiljana Gardijan with seven minutes on the clock. Shannon McGregor and Cailin Michie both had half-chances to extend the lead as Hibs searched for a second.

Ten minutes before half time, the second goal did come, Kirsten Reilly swinging in a cross from the left that Davidson nodded into the net from close range after Pomurje had failed to deal with a corner from the opposite side.

Napier fired an effort over from just inside the box moments later, but Pomurje were gifted a way back into the game on the stroke of half-time after Michie was penalised for handball in the box. Anja Prsa made no mistake from the spot, placing her effort into the bottom corner and reducing the deficit before the interval.

Michie and Siobhan Hunter went close for Hibs early in the second half, and Gardijan had to be alert to deny Hunter from a free-kick.

Substitute Colette Cavanagh, on for Rachael Boyle, sent an effort over the bar and came close with a diving header before the 'keeper foiled McGregor with under ten minutes remaining. Pomurje hit the side netting with time running out but Hibs held firm to record a 2-1 win and three wins out of three in Group 3.

Hibs: Fife, Murray, Hunter, Michie (Leishman 90+2), Muir, Reilly, Boyle (Cavanagh 72), Cornet, McGregor, Davidson (Morrison 81), Napier. Subs not used: Currie, Higgins, Williamson, Notley.