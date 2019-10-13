Hibs Ladies reach Scottish Cup final after 4-1 win over Motherwell

Siobhan Hunter wheels away after netting Hibs' third of the afternoon

The clubs both compete in SWPL 1 but were divisions apart at the home of Stirling Albion as goals from Amy Muir, Colette Cavanagh, Siobhan Hunter and Rachael Boyle sealed the Hibees' spot in next month's final at Tynecastle Park.

Grant S'cott's outfit will play old foes Glasgow City, who also ran out 4-1 winners against Rangers in the competition's other semi-final tie.

Having secured a fourth consecutive SWPL Cup in May, Hibs are seeking their eighth trophy in a row.

Captain Joelle Murray was listed among the substitutes so Boyle took over the armband. The Capital side were fast out of the traps and almost assumed the lead as early as the second minute. Amy Gallacher's cross picked out the head of Jamie-Lee Napier, whose cushioned header fell kindly into the path of Cavanagh who rattled the crossbar with a fierce strike.

Gallacher and Napier combined again just a couple of minutes later but the latter was denied by the offside flag.

Hunter and Boyle went close before the pressure finally paid off as Muir bulleted home a header from Boyle's corner.

Great link-up play between Napier and Cavanagh then saw Hibs double their lead eight minutes later, Cavanagh producing a well-placed finish at the near post.

Hibs all but sealed their place in this year's final on Sunday, November 24, a minute before the half-time interval. Boyle was again on hand with the assist as her cross into the box picked out the run of Hunter who finished with aplomb.

The Edinburgh club were awarded a penalty ten minutes after the restart when Cavanagh was taken down in the area and although Boyle's initial effort from 12 yards was saved by Anna Vincenti, the skipper knocked the rebound over the line for Hibs' fourth of the afternoon.

Hibs continued to press for more goals but it was Motherwell who reduced the arrears with a neat strike of their own just after the hour mark. A teasing cross into the box caught the defenders in the green-and-white jerseys napping and Abby Callaghan's deft touch went in via goalkeeper Jenna Fife's right-hand post.

Muir almost grabbed her second of the tie but blazed over before substitute Lauren Davidson struck the post with a firm effort.