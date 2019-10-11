Hibs Ladies' Siobhan Higgins: I want to finish year with Scottish Cup winners' medal
American star Siobhan Higgins is ready to see what the fuss is all about and become a Scottish Cup winner with Hibs Ladies.
The Hibees are bidding to win the trophy for a fourth consecutive year when they play Motherwell in Sunday's semi-final at Forthbank (kick-off 3pm). Glasgow City and Rangers go head to head in the other penultimate tie.
Higgins, 23, joined Grant Scott's side in July and scored her first goals for the club in Tuesday night's emphatic 13-0 SWPL 1 victory over Forfar.
And now the Texas native, who was born in Perth before emigrating to the States when she was four, is desperate to secure a winners' medal next month.
"It would be amazing to finish the year keeping hold of the cup," Higgins said. "I haven’t been a part of it before but the girls have told me a lot about it. This means a lot to the girls so we want to hold on to the trophy. I don’t know a huge amount about Motherwell but we played them recently in the league and I was impressed. The plan is to win every game between now and the end of the season."
Attacking midfielder Higgins still harbours ambitions to play professional one day, but says she would be more than happy to extend her stay in the Capital beyond this season.
"I’m not sure what’s going to happen at the end of the year. I’ll speak with Grant again and see what the future holds," she explained. "I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I was delighted to finally score on Tuesday and contribute to the win. I’ve had to wait for my chances to play so it was great to start and score twice. In truth it could have been a lot more if I’m being honest.
"Playing in the Champions League last month was amazing, too. The competition was better than what I'm used to. It’s something I’ll cherish forever.
"I’d still love to play professional one day. That’s my long-term goal. It would be great to play for Manchester City because I love Kevin De Bruyne!"