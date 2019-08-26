Hibs Ladies to play Champions League tie against Slavia Prague at Easter Road

Have your say

Hibs Ladies will play their UEFA Champions League knock-out tie against Slavia Prague at Easter Road.

Grant Scott's team, who recorded nine points out of nine in the qualifying stage with wins over Cardiff Met University, Nike and Pomurje, faced Bayern Munich at the stadium in October 2016, with the Germans running out 6-0 winners.

A crowd of 2,551 took in the previous Champions League tie and there are hopes another big support will turn out for the last 32 fixture, scheduled for Wednesday September 11, kick-off at 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and £3.

Hibs defeated rivals Hearts 7-1 in the SSE Scottish Women's Cup on Sunday, while Slavia defeated rivals Sparta Prague 2-1 on Saturday.