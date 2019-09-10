Hibs Ladies turn focus on to Slavia Prague after defeating Spartans

Hibs Ladies warmed up for tomorrow night’s Champions League last-32 clash with a fine 4-0 win over Spartans at Ainslie Park.

Second-half goals from Rachael Boyle, Lauren Davidson and a double from Siobhan Hunter finally broke Debi McCulloch’s side’s resistance, a win that keeps the Hibees in third in SWPL 1, three points adrift of second-placed Celtic, who have played a game more.

However, Grant Scott’s side remain eight points adrift of leaders Glasgow City.

All the focus now switches to tomorrow’s night clash with Slavia Prague at Easter Road and Scott admits he has kept any talk of the tie to a minimum.

“We know tomorrow is a big game for the club but we’ve kept the chat about the fixture to a minimum.

“Now that Sunday is out of the way, we need to prepare. There will be excitement and nerves pre-match but we work hard behind the scenes so we can give the girls as much information as we can.

“It was a tough match against Spartans so we’re glad to have kept a clean sheet. But I think the tougher the game the better as that is exactly what we wanted going into the game tomorrow night.

“Sometimes a lot of the pressure is left to the front players to score the goals but it’s great we’re getting other players like Siobhan on the end of set plays.”

Meanwhile, in SWPL 2, Hearts and Hamilton Accies played out a 2-2 draw in their top-of-the-table clash at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

The sides remain locked on 28 points at the summit after an entertaining contest in North Lanarkshire, although Accies lead the way by the virtue of a superior goal difference.

The Jambos trailed 1-0 at the break but equalised 60 seconds into the second half through Danni McGinley. Nichola Sturrock restored the home side’s lead but Maddy Brill-Edwards earned Andy Enwood’s players a share of the spoils midway through the second half.

Elsewhere, bottom side Hutchison Vale lost 7-2 to Kilmarnock at Saughton Enclosure.