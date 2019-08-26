Hibs Ladies winger Jamie-Lee Napier earns first call-up to Scotland senior squad

Hibs Ladies' winger Jamie-Lee Napier has been called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for Grant Scott's side, scoring three goals in three games during the Champions League group stages, and has been capped for her country at Under-16 and Under-19 level - her last cap came in a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands last month.

And now Napier is eager to continue her success after getting the nod from Shelley Kerr ahead of Friday night's UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifier against Cyprus.

Speaking to the Hibs website, Napier said: “It’s a dream come true to get my first call-up to the Scotland squad.

“Representing your country at that level has to be the aim for every player and I’ve always been proud to pull on the shirt for the Under-19s.

“It obviously means I’m doing something right at Hibs and I have to thank my team-mates and staff for that, because no-one does it alone.

“We’re a tight group here and people can hopefully see that in our Champions League progress and how well we’ve done so far in the SSE Scottish Cup.

“This is just another boost and makes me want to work even harder.”

Napier will be joined in the squad by club colleagues Jenna Fife and Joelle Murray.

The match takes place at Easter Road with tickets priced at £5 and £2, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm.