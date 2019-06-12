Hibs linked with Liverpool midfielder with seven goals and ten assists last season - reports

Hibs have been named as one of three clubs who are reportedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster in League One, scored seven goals and provided ten assists for his team-mates, earning him a spot in the division's team of the season.

Kane, who has also played for and occasionally captained the Anfield club's Under-23 side, is also understood to be a target for Championship pair Brentford and Millwall, according to Goal.

The versatile Kane is usually deployed in central midfield but can operate as a No.10 or in the holding role.

He has turned out for Liverpool Under-23s alongside the likes of Wales international Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson, who caught the eye on loan at Derby last term, and Rhian Brewster, who was linked with Celtic earlier this year.

Kane signed a new deal with the Reds in December last year, but is open to another loan spell next season.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, he said: "My aim is to come back in the summer and try to make a footprint, but if that requires going back out on loan again then that is what I’ll do.

"But I’m hoping I come back in the summer and impress [Jurgen Klopp] in pre-season."