Hibs manager odds latest: Ex-Easter Road ace, alongside Celtic legend and respected ex-international boss among running

One candidate for the vacant Hibs job has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Paul Heckingbottom.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 2:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:51 pm

The club announced the Englishman's departure late on Monday afternoon. A replacement will likely be made after the weekend's trip to St Johnstone with Eddie May, Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker in interim control. A wide-range of names have been talked up as potential replacements. Scroll through to see who McBookie believe are in the running for the post.

1. Gary Caldwell

20/1. Ex-Hibs defender was sacked by Partick Thistle earlier this season.

2. Chris Coleman

201/. Last managing in China. Led Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

3. Dean Holden

20/1. Was linked with the job when Neil Lennon left.

4. Stuart McCall

16/1. The ex-Rangers and Motherwell boss was last managing Scunthorpe United.

