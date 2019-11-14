.

Hibs manager odds latest: Strong odds-on favourite despite Hearts talks after Celtic coach move foiled

The latest odds on the next Hibs manager

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 2:06 pm

John Kennedy emerged as the leading candidate to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Hibs. However, the Celtic No.2 has opted to remain at Parkhead which has led to one man being installed as strong odds-on favourite for the role. See who the bookies think will most likely be the next Easter Road boss.

1. Jim Magilton

20/1. Coaching experience includes the Northern Ireland U21s and a spell in Australia's A-League.

Photo: Hamish Blair

2. Gordon Strachan

20/1. The Dundee technical director grew up as a Hibs fans. Last management job was the Scotland national team.

Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey

3. Gary Holt

20/1. Current Livingston manager. Has been a relative success in West Lothian.

Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey

4. Dean Holden

20/1. Former Falkirk defender who has been linked with the Hibs job previously.

Photo: Pete Norton

