Hibs manager odds: Who are the favourites to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Easter Road?
Hibs are on the lookout for a new head coach after the board took the decision to relieve Paul Heckingbottom of his duties.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 9:02 pm
The former Barnsley and Leeds boss was in charge for 32 matches but leaves the club at the wrong end of the Ladbrokes Premiership after just one league win so far in 2019/20.
But who are the managers the bookies are tipping to be in contention for the vacant head coach role at Easter Road? Some names will raise a few eyebrows... (via TheSackRace.com).