Hibs manager odds: Who are the favourites to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Easter Road?

Hibs are on the lookout for a new head coach after the board took the decision to relieve Paul Heckingbottom of his duties.

By Peter Wales
Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:43 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 9:02 pm

The former Barnsley and Leeds boss was in charge for 32 matches but leaves the club at the wrong end of the Ladbrokes Premiership after just one league win so far in 2019/20.

But who are the managers the bookies are tipping to be in contention for the vacant head coach role at Easter Road? Some names will raise a few eyebrows... (via TheSackRace.com).

1. Stephen Robinson - 4/1

Motherwell boss has impressed at Fir Park and is on Hearts' radar as well

2. Jack Ross - 6/1

Sacked by Sunderand earlier this year after good spells with Alloa and St Mirren. Like Robinson, has also been linked with Hearts, where he has spent time as a coach.

3. Daniel Stendel - 8/1

Frankfurt-born former striker who had spells with Hannover 96, St Pauli and Hamburg. Went onto manage Hannover 96 and Barnsley, until he was sacked in early October.

4. Jan Siewert - 12/1

Followed compatriot David Wagner from managing Borussia Dortmund II to Huddersfield, after spells at Rot-Weiss Essen and Bochum U19s. Won just one of his 19 games in charge of the Terriers.

