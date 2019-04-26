Hibs’ Marc McNulty keen to sort out future after Easter Road loan ends

Marc McNulty has admitted he is “desperate” to iron out his football future when his loan spell at Hibs comes to an end in the summer.

The Reading striker, who joined the Royals from Coventry last summer, has played a key role in the Easter Road side’s resurgence under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom, having scored seven times in a nine-game unbeaten run in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Marc McNulty celebrates after the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle earlier this month. Picture: SNS Group

But with the bulk of a four-year deal left at the Madejski Stadium, McNulty - who won his first Scotland cap earlier this year - knows he will need to talk to his parent club over his future.

“I’ve still got three years left at Reading, so I will need to have a conversation with the manager and the board down there,” he said ahead of Hibs’ Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts.

“I’m desperate. I’m laughing now, but I probably know as much as you.”

Reading are six points clear of the relegation spots in the English Championship, and the 26-year-old believes his situation could become clearer once their fate has been decided.

“They are nearly there, so once they are mathematically safe, we’ll have those conversations,” McNulty told the BBC.

The striker scored once in 15 games for Reading following his move from Coventry, and spent a lot of time on the bench before sealing his loan switch to Hibs.

A thirst for regular games is what McNulty is aiming for. He added: “I just want to play football. If it’s Scotland, England or Japan, it doesn’t really make a difference to me.

“As long as I feel the manager trusts me and I get a good run in the team, that’s all that matters to me.” he added.