Hibs new boy Melker Hallberg takes part in training ahead of Motherwell trip

Hibs new boy Melker Hallberg took part in training at East Mains this week - but is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad for the trip to face Motherwell.

The Swedish midfielder, who signed a three-year deal with the Capital club last week, hasn't played any competitive football since May, although he was training with former club Kalmar over the summer.

Melker Hallberg looks on during a training session at Hibs' East Mains training complex

Hibs' coaching staff are understood to be pleased with the 23-year-old's general fitness, but head coach Paul Heckingbottom wouldn't give an exact time on when Hallberg might pull on a green and white shirt for the first time.

The former Udinese midfielder trained with the squad last Friday, and has taken part in sessions this week, but the trip to Fir Park on Saturday is likely to be too soon.

Speaking last week, Heckingbottom said: "It's difficult to get him game time with the season being up and running. We'll have to work him very hard in training.

"He's been keeping fit, and we're happy with his fitness, but we'll have to see."

Hibs are well stocked in central midfield, with Stevie Mallan, Vykintas Slivka, Josh Vela and Scott Allan all available while Fraser Murray can also operate centrally as well as out wide.